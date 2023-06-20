Looking for a summer vacation you can plan with ease? There’s nothing like embarking on an adventure and experiencing the one-of-a-kind midnight sun in the Yukon to enjoy almost 24 hours of daylight.

Known for its gorgeous mountain ranges and picturesque lakes, Canada’s favourite territory has so many incredible things to do, and it’s so easy to plan a fun itinerary — you could even say it’s so easy, a kid can do it!

While the territory may be huge, the Yukon has pockets, like the Southern Lakes Region, that are perfect to plan around, especially if you want to soak in as much of that midnight sun as possible.

And because the Yukon is so easy to navigate, getting to know all of the gorgeous natural sights only available in this region is easier than ever.

You can ride along the Klondike Highway heading south from Whitehorse to enjoy the spectacular mountainous views along Emerald Lake. There’s also an easily accessible lookout point to soak up the views of those emerald-hued waters.

If you continue heading south to hit the Carcross Desert, just five minutes north of Carcross, you can experience what’s left of an ancient glacial lake.

Hiking the sandy dunes to the north will also give you a spectacular view of Bennett Lake, which puts you a stone’s throw away from exploring the 40 kilometres of world-class, singletrack biking trails on the wild, rugged Montana Mountain.

After an action-packed day of hiking and biking, you can double back to the town of Carcross, located on the Traditional Territory of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.

With so many colourful buildings and shops in the Carcross Commons, you can learn more about the history of the Gold Rush and even see some of its remnants — including the Caribou Hotel, built in the early 20th century because of the Klondike Gold Rush.

The perfect cherry on top of the day is to set up camp at the road-accessible Yukon Government campground, Conrad Campground. As the Yukon’s newest campground, Conrad lets you experience wild scenery without having to go too deep into the wilderness and offers several sites with prime lake views.

There’s so much more to explore under the midnight sun, and you can see just how easy it is to get it all done by checking out more summer itinerary ideas on Travel Yukon.