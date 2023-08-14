Win an idyllic two-night summer getaway in New Westminster (CONTEST)

A classic summer weekend getaway destination for Vancouver, New Westminster (New West) is a unique, artistic riverfront community full of hidden gems to explore. For visitors from afar, Western Canada’s oldest city is a central hub that offers a convenient way to explore all of Metro Vancouver at an unbeatable price.

Whether you’re driving into town, or taking the SkyTrain, New West is a must-visit hub of historic and cultural significance — with plenty of activities from food and shopping, to arts, theatre, and live entertainment.

To help you experience everything the city has to offer, Tourism New West is giving away a chance to win a dream getaway with their River Adventure in New West contest.

With a two-night stay at the conveniently-located Inn at the Quay, you’ll revel in an idyllic, award-winning hotel in a prime location along the Fraser River, just a stroll away from riverfront parks, dining and activities.

You’ll be able to explore the river even further by getting in the water and taking an afternoon or evening boat tour courtesy of Vancouver Paddlewheeler.

The lucky winner will also get a coveted brunch at Angelina’s Dutch Corner for a sumptuous Dutch breakfast along the boardwalk, and a chance to journey through the history of the city at the Fraser River Discovery Centre.

In between all the fun activities planned, you’ll be able to explore New West for yourself with all-day TransLink passes and a $500 gift card to spend however you like in the city you’re gonna fall in love with.

With a summer of fun in New West, the city will be hosting a bevy of festivals and concerts, along with their art galleries, museums, brunching, and dining experiences for you to enjoy all season long — plus the opportunity to have a hotel right on the waterfront, that’s within a short walk to the SkyTrain to Vancouver, at an affordable price.

Act fast, because the summer contest closes Thursday, August 31 at 11:59 pm. To enter for your chance to win a River Adventure Weekend in New West, simply visit Tourism New Westminster’s contest page and fill out the form.