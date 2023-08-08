Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to LA-based legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handed his sentence on Tuesday by a Los Angeles judge.

In August 2020, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, identified the Toronto rapper as the person who shot her in the feet and injured her.

According to multiple media reports, Lanez shot Pete after they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, felony negligent discharge of a gun and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He pleaded not guilty.

In December 2022, he was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of shooting and injuring Pete.

According to reports, Lanez could face deportation back to Canada, although his legal team said that remains a distant possibility.

According to Cuniff, in a statement following his sentencing, Lanez referred to Pete as “his friend” and someone he still “cares for dearly to this day.”

Pete, 28, has been open about the emotional, physical, and mental tolls she has suffered following the shooting.

Earlier this week, a written statement by Pete was shared in court, and she revealed she has “not experienced a single day of peace” since the incident.

“Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same,” stated the hip-hop star.