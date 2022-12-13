This Canadian city has one of the longest transit commutes in North America

One Canadian city has made it onto the list of longest public transit commutes in North America.

If your first guess is the city with ever-changing streetcar routes and a subway system that lacks compared to other major metropolitan areas, then you’re correct.

Torontonians are facing some of the longest commute times across the continent, according to a new transit report.

Public transit app Moovit (which is run by Mobileye), analyzed millions of commutes globally in 2022 by its users, revealing transit trends in 99 cities across 24 countries, including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The report breaks down its findings into different categories like average commute time, wait time, number of transfers, and the impact of COVID-19.

According to the study, Toronto’s average commute time one-way in 2022 is 56 minutes, taking the sixth spot for the longest commute.

It bases this data on how long people usually commute one way by public transit, which includes walking, waiting, and travel times.

It sits behind Washington, DC, and Chicago, which both have an average commute time of 57 minutes.

The top spot goes to Mexico City with an average commute time of 73 minutes.

It’s not all bad news though.

Some Canadian cities made it high on the list of shortest wait times.

Moovit based the data on the percentage of people who wait an average of less than five minutes during a one-way commute.

Montreal takes first place with 36% of its commuters waiting less than five minutes.

Vancouver lands in the third spot with 25% of Vancouverites having less than a five-minute wait.

Toronto is in the sixth spot once again with just 22% of people having to wait less than five minutes for a streetcar, bus or subway.

These three cities also had some of the shortest average wait times during a one-way commute across the US and Canada.

Toronto has a 12-minute wait time, Vancouverites wait an average of 11 minutes, and people in Montreal only wait an average of 10 minutes altogether during their commutes.

This is compared to the 21-minute average wait time in Miami for public transit.

In this report, public transit refers to the bus, train, tram, subway or metro, and cable cars.