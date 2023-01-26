Want to make up for all of those international trips you missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looks like this is the year to do it.

According to online travel agency Kayak, 2023 is the year of “revenge travel” — or the year you get to take all of those trips you missed due to various quarantine guidelines, lockdowns, and initiatives to better protect the global community.

Even though many restrictions were lifted in 2022, last year was really about traveling to see family and friends you were separated from in the thick of COVID.

“After nearly three years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, travel is back in a big way,” Kayak’s senior country manager, Leon Mulder, said in a statement.

“With heightened interest for international travel, it’s clear Canadians aren’t just planning a quick weekend getaway, they are hungry for bucket list trips to make up for lost time.”

And the proof is in the numbers.

According to Kayak’s latest data, international flight searches in Canada are up nearly 100% compared to last year, proving that Canadians are making up for lost time and booking big trips instead of short weekend getaways.

If you want to be a jet setter, but don’t know which destination you should explore, Kayak has shared its top travel trends for 2023.

The top-trending destinations this year are mostly located in East and Southeast Asia.

Manila, Philippines, tops the list with 287% more searches this year compared to last year, followed by Tokyo, Japan (279%), Bangkok, Thailand (229%), Lisbon, Portugal (163%), and Mumbai, India (161%).

It’s no surprise since many of these cities are rich in culture, close to white, sandy beaches, and have warmer climates than Canada for most of the year.

On top of that, Kayak says airfare to these places is down 25% since last year. So, a flight to Tokyo may be just a little bit less expensive this year.

For those travelling on a budget, Kayak has also revealed the top trending cheaper destinations for 2023.

Melbourne, Australia, is at the top of the list, with an average drop in airfare of -10%, followed by Vaitape, French Polynesia (-9%), Copenhagen, Denmark (-8%), Split, Croatia (-5%), Brisbane, Australia (-5%).

Already have a destination in mind? Kayak also shared a helpful money-saving travel tip.

The online travel agency advises people to fly out on Thursdays and Fridays to get better deals on airplane seats.

“According to our data, on average, the lowest flight prices can be found if you plan to travel on one of these days,” explained the company.

Where will you be travelling this year?