These are Canada's top family-friendly employers of 2023

Family-friendly employers have been a major topic of discussion since the COVID-19 pandemic began and pushed thousands of Canadians to work from home.

More and more organizations are becoming cognizant of all the challenges that come with working from home. Think baby crying during your Zoom call, family members walking in the background, or the pet cat displaying its rear to your whole office

If family-friendliness is a priority when you’re scoping out a job, you might want to continue reading: Canada’s top family-friendly employers for 2023 have been revealed.

Mediacorp Canada Inc., the organization that releases a list of top employers across the country annually, created the list. Its experts assessed a bunch of businesses for the initiatives and measures they’ve taken to help create a better work and family balance for their employees.

They looked at HR practices such as maternity and parental leave; daycare assistance; paid personal- and earned-days-off (EDO) programs; flexible work arrangements; compassionate leave and elder care assistance; adoption assistance; reproductive assistance, including fertility drugs and IVF; academic bursaries for employees’ kids. In addition, and more.

Without further ado, here are Canada top family-friendly employers:

“This year’s winners have made their programs and policies more flexible to accommodate different family structures, ensuring support exists during various pathways to parenthood, and beyond, to caring for family members in the later stages of life,” said Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp, in a statement.

She stressed on how important factoring in elder care is, too: “Even as an adult, your parents never stop being your parents. Their health and overall well-being will always affect an employee’s performance at work – progressive employers understand that and help their staff by offering compassionate care top-up, wellness spending accounts that also cover expenses related to elder care, and family leave that extends beyond just an employee’s dependents or spouse.”

