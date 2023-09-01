Canadian attraction one of world's most popular bucket-list travel spots

One of Canada’s most famous natural wonders is also one of the top bucket-list travel destinations in the world.

This is according to a new report from tourism company Kuoni.

To gather its results, Kuoni examined global search volumes for 115 travel bucket list items.

The top travel bucket list experience was visiting the Maldives, a destination popular for its “gorgeous white sandy beaches, tropical blue waters and dreamy sunsets,” notes Kuoni.

It found that 121 countries were searching for Maldives as a travel experience.

In second place comes one of Canada’s most famous destinations, Niagara Falls.

Kuoni says the group of waterfalls that border Canada and the US, offer “a breath-taking sight many dreams of visiting.”

“Travellers can experience the vast waterscape up close, with boat trips taking passengers to the base of the waterfall, providing a truly immersive experience.”

Niagara Falls was the only Canadian destination to make the list.

The third bucket list destination is seeing the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, France. Visiting Bora Bora in French Polynesia and climbing the steps of the Statue of Liberty placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Top 20 Most Popular Travel Bucket List Experiences

Rank Experience Country 1 Visit the Maldives Maldives 2 Get splashed at Niagara Falls Canada & the USA 3 See the Mona Lisa France 4 Visit Bora Bora French Polynesia 5 Climb the Statue of Liberty USA 6 See the Northern Lights Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Greenland & Finland 7 Visit Stonehenge UK 8 Visit the Taj Mahal India 9 See Times Square USA 10 See the Burj Khalifa in Dubai UAE 11 Visit Pompeii Italy 12 Visit Sagrada Familia in Barcelona Spain 13 Visit Cinque Terre Italy 14 Visit Big Ben UK 15 Walk to Chichén Itzá Mexico 16 Trek through the Himalayas Bhutan, India, Nepal, China & Pakistan 17 Visit Alcatraz USA 18 Visit the White House USA 19 Float on the Dead Sea Israel & Jordan 20 Admire the views at Yosemite USA

The list was dominated by destinations in the US, as it looks like travellers are keen on other bucket list experiences in the country, such as visiting Times Square in New York City, going to the White House in the nation’s capital, as well as visiting the infamous Alcatraz prison in San Francisco and admiring the views at Yosemite National Park in California.

Travellers were also interested in visiting Stonehenge and the Big Ben in the UK.

There were also some Southeast Asian experiences on the list, including visiting the beautiful Taj Mahal in India and trekking through the Himalayas, which is a travel experience that encompasses Bhutan, India, Nepal, China, and Pakistan.

What are your travel bucket list items? Let us know in the comments.

