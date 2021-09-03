Tommy Chong, best known for his appearances in the iconic stoner film franchise Cheech & Chong, has put his West Vancouver, BC, home up for sale.

The home, located at 4488 Ross Crescent and currently listed on Zealty.ca, can be yours for the price of $5,499,000, reduced from the previous asking price of $6,999,999.

According to Zealty, the house is “nestled in one of the most private streets of West Vancouver.”

The sleek West Van home is 84 years old, and 4,022 sq. ft. It contains four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and the listing and photos suggest this abode is full of windows with lots of natural light.

“Chong, of the famous Cheech & Chong duo, knows it is a magical place and ready for the next family to create a lifetime of memories,” states the listing on Zealty, making Chong a key part of the sales pitch.

A wood-burning fireplace serves as the centrepiece of an open concept living room, which the listing suggests would be ideal for entertaining.

The house also features a beautiful ocean view at several different locations inside of it, including the dining room.

Chong has been at the forefront of cannabis culture since the 70’s. Aside from being an actor, musician, writer and director, he has been a vocal cannabis activist for decades.

Chong’s house has actually been up for sale since 2019, but as of yet, no buyers have been able to secure this West Vancouver gem.