Titanic tourist submersible disappears off the coast of Canada

A tourist submersible used to explore the Titanic wreckage has gone missing off the coast of Newfoundland.

The submersible is run and operated by OceanGate, a private company in Everett, Washington.

Boston Coastguard confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway after the company lost contact with the watercraft, reports BBC News.

According to its site, the company owns three types of submersibles that can travel to varying depths, each one accommodating five people. The missing one is believed to be the Titan, which can travel at speeds of three knots and reach depths of up to 4,000 meters (13,123 feet).

It also has a four-day oxygen supply for four passengers and one pilot.

In a statement, the OceanGate said it’s working with government agencies and other deep-sea firms to search for the missing vessel.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” it stated. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”

The company’s submersibles are available to rent for deep-sea testing and filming. Each seat comes with a $250,000 price tag per expedition. Tours include one pilot, an expert guide, and three guests.

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, and the wreckage is located around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

Daily Hive has reached out to OceanGate for more information.