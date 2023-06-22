Many disappointed that Titanic sub coverage overshadowed migrant shipwreck tragedy

There’s no denying it.

The missing Titanic submersible has taken over our social media timelines this week.

People had been waiting with bated breath on the latest updates from the United States Coast Guard, given that the sub has supposedly run out of oxygen.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, a Coast Guard spokesperson said that debris consistent with the OceanGate Titan vessel was found about 500 metres from the bow of Titanic. All five occupants are believed to be dead.

From learning that there were only 40 hours of oxygen left and finding out more about the excursion’s wealthy passengers to hearing underwater noises while searching for the Titanic sub, the story has kept the world on its toes.

But as this disaster unfolded, many are disappointed that it overshadowed another ocean tragedy.

Last Wednesday, a fishing boat crowded with around 750 migrants trying to get from Libya to Italy sank off the coast of Greece. According to various reports, hundreds have been killed and are still missing, many of those identified as Pakistani nationals.

People took to social media to shed light on the situation and express their frustrations.

5 dead millionaires sucks and you can’t buy back a life. If you’re upset about people joking about those deaths then hey, maybe bring up the fact a migrant ship of nearly 500 people actively refused help out of fear of prosecution and that lead to a massive casualty this month. pic.twitter.com/dQkKT2UdNj — 🔞 Alice Angelica!! 📚🪶 (@AngelicAlexie) June 22, 2023

They criticized the media for a lack of coverage of the situation.

Who else didn’t hear ONE WORD abt the 700 migrants, fleeing war & perished at sea bc noone wanted to save them in their sinking ship. I knew nothing of this tragedy at the time, only NOW when 5 millionaires are lost at sea, who spent 250k to snap selfies with the sunken titanic🤮 pic.twitter.com/hsPnnUfqpK — Breena🦙🏴‍☠️ (@breena212) June 20, 2023

I’m sorry that 5 people are missing in a submarine, I am truly am, but with every tweet it infuriates me more that people have such compassion about this bit not a peep about the 500, yes 500 presumed dead when a migrant ship sunk a few days agohttps://t.co/y0vHUUNgK3 — Dr Clare Gibson (she/her) (@CG_Creative) June 21, 2023

Many think it’s telling that all of the resources and help went to rescue five billionaires on the Titanic sub versus hundreds of migrants.

When 5 rich people R in trouble, they get constant news coverage, the US Coast Guard, US military, Canadian aircraft, various international ships, planes, & an underwater robot to search for them.

When 500 migrants are in trouble, they get a small segment on tv, if they’re lucky https://t.co/ZkV0E5D1Lf — Leslie Marie 🚩 ☘️ (@homesickalien80) June 21, 2023

750 migrants sinking on a ship vs 5 businessmen missing on a luxury expedition. The measure of importance being placed upon one over the other rests with their relevance to the western power structure and where their narrative fits into either upholding it or endangering it. https://t.co/pDjcA9uarU — حيدر (@dialectichiphop) June 20, 2023

Different measures of human life according to the mainstream media. #Refugees #Titan pic.twitter.com/omOOfE2D04 — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) June 22, 2023

According to the latest reports, over 100 people have been rescued and many were taken to the city of Kalamata in southern Greece, aided by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Greece has been receiving backlash for how it has handled the disaster, with reports of a coast guard vessel just watching the ship sink in minutes instead of helping right away.