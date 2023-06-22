NewsWorld NewsCanada

Many disappointed that Titanic sub coverage overshadowed migrant shipwreck tragedy

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jun 22 2023, 5:36 pm
@OceanGate/Twitter | @oceangateexped/Instagram

There’s no denying it.

The missing Titanic submersible has taken over our social media timelines this week.

People had been waiting with bated breath on the latest updates from the United States Coast Guard, given that the sub has supposedly run out of oxygen.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, a Coast Guard spokesperson said that debris consistent with the OceanGate Titan vessel was found about 500 metres from the bow of Titanic. All five occupants are believed to be dead.

From learning that there were only 40 hours of oxygen left and finding out more about the excursion’s wealthy passengers to hearing underwater noises while searching for the Titanic sub, the story has kept the world on its toes.

But as this disaster unfolded, many are disappointed that it overshadowed another ocean tragedy.

Last Wednesday, a fishing boat crowded with around 750 migrants trying to get from Libya to Italy sank off the coast of Greece. According to various reports, hundreds have been killed and are still missing, many of those identified as Pakistani nationals.

People took to social media to shed light on the situation and express their frustrations.

They criticized the media for a lack of coverage of the situation.

Many think it’s telling that all of the resources and help went to rescue five billionaires on the Titanic sub versus hundreds of migrants.

According to the latest reports, over 100 people have been rescued and many were taken to the city of Kalamata in southern Greece, aided by the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Greece has been receiving backlash for how it has handled the disaster, with reports of a coast guard vessel just watching the ship sink in minutes instead of helping right away.

