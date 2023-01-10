One of James Cameron’s biggest films is returning to theatres next month, and though it does feature a ton of water, we’re not talking about Avatar.

Paramount has announced that a remastered version of Titanic will return to cinemas starting on Friday, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The 25th Anniversary celebration of Titanic will screen of the Oscar-winning film in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate. It is unclear how long the film will remain at theatres, but this means you’ll see Jack, Rose and the titular passenger liner clearer than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanic (@titanicmovie)

Titanic is an epic action-packed romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, and Bill Paxton. Written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Kapuskasing, Ontario-born Cameron, the film is a critically acclaimed retelling of the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

The 1997 film was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Titanic is the third highest-grossing film of all time with over $2.1 billion grossed at theatres worldwide

Fans of the film will also know the words to Titanic‘s theme. Considered by many to be Dion’s signature song, “My Heart Will Go On” won four Grammys as well as the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Canadian screening times have not been revealed yet, but Cineplex has a Titanic 25th anniversary event page listed on its website.