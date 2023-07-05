Pop some tags: Tips for scoring the best finds at Canadian thrift stores

Thrift shopping is a great way to buy new things without the extortionate retail prices of mall shops.

There are tons of great thrift stores throughout Canada with amazing deals on clothes, appliances, furniture, and more.

However, the number of items available can also make the experience a little overwhelming when you walk through the doors. Though, it doesn’t have to be.

There are a number of tricks of the thrifting trade that can help you go thrifting like a pro and find those gems in the chaos of the store.

Wearing a suitable outfit

It may seem strange to think about what you’re wearing when you go thrifting for clothes but it makes a huge difference.

Not every thrift store has a changing room to try things on, and many thrift stores don’t do returns or refunds. This can easily be overcome by wearing tight clothing, such as tank tops or leggings, for you to simply pop what you find over what you’re wearing.

Yes, it may look odd layering the items you find over what you have, but at least you can know how it fits and whether the item is worth buying.

Shop for the wrong season

Wanting to wear what you buy immediately is one of the excitements about shopping. But, to get the true steals in a thrift store you’re better off putting this on hold.

Great deals in thrift stores can sometimes be found on items that are out of season. For example, buying a sweater in summer is cheaper than buying it during the winter season when everyone is looking for those items.

Next time you go thrifting, try and resist the urge to add to your current season closet and aim to buy something you’ll use in another season.

Go in with a plan

Part of the overwhelming experience of thrifting is seeing all the items available and not knowing where to start.

When you thrift, try and think of the items you actually want to find. Maybe it’s a nice dress for a special occasion, or maybe you need some new kitchenware.

Whatever it is, only go looking for the thing that you want and narrow your search to those specific sections so you don’t get lost in the sea of T-shirts when you’re actually there for shorts.

Look for projects

This tip is one that requires you to get a little creative in what you buy.

Sometimes you find a great item that has a small snag or maybe isn’t in the right size for you. But that doesn’t mean you have to discard the item completely.

Small snags can be easily fixed with a needle and thread, even if you aren’t the best sewer. If you do have greater sewing abilities, you can do what’s called a thrift flip. Simply repurpose the material into something else — it doesn’t even have to stay as the item you bought it as.

Set yourself a budget

While thrift stores are notoriously cheap, the number of items you amass can actually build to painful prices.

Set yourself a limit on what you’re willing to spend. It can be as low as $20, or even $100 if you have the budget for it.

Giving yourself a budget will not only help your wallet but also stop you from getting those impulse buys that you won’t end up using once the initial excitement of finding the deal passes.

Do your homework

Thrifting successfully is a process and it all starts with preparation.

If you want higher quality and authentic vintage items, it’s worth checking out the postal codes of the area you want to thrift in. There are thrift stores in generally wealthier areas that are more likely to have those more expensive items.

On the other side of things, if you want to utmost thrifting experience then you should research the restock day of the store you go to. You’re more likely to find those great items when a whole new batch of donations is on sale.

You have lots of stores no matter where you are so don’t be afraid to get stuck into your research. You can start by checking out Daily Hive’s top 10 thrift stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.

Be realistic

Thrifting is a marathon, not a sprint.

The nature of thrifting is that you find a wide array of eclectic and unique items that you don’t usually get in stores. You need to be patient and realistic when you enter thrift stores as you won’t always find the best things.

Building up a thrift collection takes time, and you sometimes need to accept that you won’t walk out with a gem every time you go. It can be disappointing, but it doesn’t have to be if you go frequently and give yourself multiple chances to find thrifting gems.

What other tips do you have for thrifting? Let us know in the comments below.