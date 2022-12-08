To tip or to gift? Here's a simple guide to gratuity during the holidays

As the holidays approach, you may be in the mood to give back to those who take care of you or make your life easier.

Whether it’s your go-to hairdresser or a reliable babysitter, if you’re wracking your brain around how to show your appreciation, we’ve got you covered.

How do you know whether to tip or to gift during the season of giving? And, of course, how much?

Daily Hive chatted with Toronto-based etiquette expert Lisa Orr to give you a simple guide on gratuity during the holidays.

How do you decide when and who to tip or gift during the holidays?

Orr says special tips or gifts are usually given during the holidays to acknowledge personal service providers who you’ve had an ongoing relationship with throughout the year.

“So, it wouldn’t be the place you went to get a manicure one time, but instead the hair salon you go to once a month, or your daily dog walker, or your weekly housekeeping service,” she explained.

She adds that holiday gratuity doesn’t include professional services like doctors, dentists, or accountants, but personal care services like hair and nail salons, and personal services like the doorman and concierge at your building, dog-walker, or waste collector.

Which services do you usually tip and how much more should you give during the holidays?

Orr says that as a general rule, percentages and expectations don’t change during the holidays when it comes to tipping.

If you’re not sure about when and how much to tip on the daily, we’ve got the ultimate guide for you here.

Here are some services you may want to consider giving a year-end tip to:

Hairdresser and nail salon

According to Orr, if you tip regularly at these establishments, there is no expectation for a bigger tip during the holidays

She says some people will go as high as giving a tip equal to one full service, or others might double their regular tip.

“At a minimum, you would tip your regular tip and then ideally add a handwritten note and a small personal gift as a token of thanks,” said Orr.

Thu Nguyen, who works as a nail tech at a salon in Barrie, Ontario, says tipping is not mandatory but appreciated.

“I don’t see the difference between tipping a nail artist and a waitress,” she told Daily Hive in August. “It’s a service at the end of the day. Tip based on your experience with the nail tech!”

She suggests giving a $5 minimum tip, but it also depends on what service you’re receiving. A pedicure and artificial nails, for example, require more time and skill.

Gift wrapper

Orr says this would give just a regular tip relative to the cost or amount of work.

“So, it might be something as simple as a dollar or few per gift wrapped,” she said, similarly to the rule of thumb for coat check or bellhop.

She adds that if you’re getting a lot of gifts wrapped, then you might just pay a flat fee with no need to tip at all.

Housekeeper, nanny, babysitter

Orr says you would usually give a tip equal to the cost of one full service, so she calls this more of a holiday bonus.

You could also add a more personal gift from your children like a hand-drawn Christmas card.

Dog-walker

Orr suggests giving a holiday bonus equal to the cost of one walk.

Which services would you usually gift and how much should you spend on them?

Doorman, concierge, building manager/superintendent

This varies depending on the apartment or condo, so Orr advises you to follow the guidance of your building committee. They may have a holiday staff fund you can contribute to.

She says you can gift each individual service provider a card and maybe a treat that costs up to $20 to go with it.

Teacher or tutor

Since these are professional services, Orr suggests giving a small gift or gift card.

You can give something as simple as a coffee shop gift card, or a hand-drawn thank you card from your child. No need to spend more than $25 on this gift.

Waste collector, mail carriers

Orr says it’s always good to check with your local regulations in terms of what waste collectors and other city service workers are allowed to accept.

Why is tipping important during the holidays?

Why would anyone decide to tip or gift closer to the holidays?

Orr says there are a few reasons.

“It’s a time where we pause and show gratitude to others in our lives, like family and friends, so it makes sense that we would want to show gratitude to the people who help us live our lives,” she told Daily Hive.

Another is that people want to mark the end of a year by giving back.

“It’s also quite an expensive time of year for many of us, so it’s a nice time for people to experience a little extra financial consideration,” she added.