For $500 a month, Tinder Select aims to boost your chances of finding your soulmate

Dating just got even more expensive. The new Tinder Select helps people match with the top 1% of users, but the by-invite-only feature will set you back $499 a month.

So, what would make someone want to pay $5,988 a year?

“Select is Tinder’s exclusive membership that gives you unrivalled access to the absolute best of Tinder,” reads a release.

You’ll have two weekly chances to send a direct message to any member without matching first. If you like someone, they’ll be able to see your unblurred profile regardless of their membership. In addition, your profile will remain on their “Likes You” grid for a week. You’ll also be among the first members to test new features.

Perhaps the most important feature is that members can “see and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles,” allowing them to make “exceptional connections.”

And to keep the membership extra exclusive, you can’t simply join — you’ll have to apply to be considered.

“Membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users to ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.

To do so, you must have five interests, four pictures, a short bio, your relationship goal, and a verified photo.

“After you apply, we’ll review your profile and other relevant account information to ensure that it’s aligned with our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use,” reads the statement. “If your profile is approved for a Select membership, we’ll let you know.”

Once approved, you’ll have the option to flex your Select membership.

Tinder says you can “show off your membership with an exclusive Select badge.”

Reactions to the new exclusive membership haven’t exactly been favourable.

$499 a month is a new level of desperation — BlazeFCB (@Blazerichy4u) September 25, 2023

Tinder Select is somehow a WORSE version of paying for Twitter. Anyone who knows someone that does this should have the right to publicly mock them “This fool out here paying $500 a month to get left on read by someone who WASN’T EVEN A MATCH” pic.twitter.com/yQmAG1rvXH — Flex Luthor (@SirRantAndRave) September 26, 2023

Why pay for rent & groceries when you can just have Tinder Select? — Dan (@DansToyUniverse) September 26, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to Tinder for more information and to ask when the new feature will be rolled out in Canada.

Would you pay an extra $499 a month for a Select membership?