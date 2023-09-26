NewsDatingTechCanadaCanada

For $500 a month, Tinder Select aims to boost your chances of finding your soulmate

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 26 2023, 6:03 pm
For $500 a month, Tinder Select aims to boost your chances of finding your soulmate
Tinder

Dating just got even more expensive. The new Tinder Select helps people match with the top 1% of users, but the by-invite-only feature will set you back $499 a month.

So, what would make someone want to pay $5,988 a year?

“Select is Tinder’s exclusive membership that gives you unrivalled access to the absolute best of Tinder,” reads a release.

Tinder

You’ll have two weekly chances to send a direct message to any member without matching first. If you like someone, they’ll be able to see your unblurred profile regardless of their membership. In addition, your profile will remain on their “Likes You” grid for a week. You’ll also be among the first members to test new features.

Perhaps the most important feature is that members can “see and be seen by Tinder’s most sought-after profiles,” allowing them to make “exceptional connections.”

And to keep the membership extra exclusive, you can’t simply join — you’ll have to apply to be considered.

Tinder

“Membership spots are limited to less than 1% of users to ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.

To do so, you must have five interests, four pictures, a short bio, your relationship goal, and a verified photo.

“After you apply, we’ll review your profile and other relevant account information to ensure that it’s aligned with our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use,” reads the statement. “If your profile is approved for a Select membership, we’ll let you know.”

Tinder

Once approved, you’ll have the option to flex your Select membership.

Tinder says you can “show off your membership with an exclusive Select badge.”

Reactions to the new exclusive membership haven’t exactly been favourable.

Daily Hive has reached out to Tinder for more information and to ask when the new feature will be rolled out in Canada.

Would you pay an extra $499 a month for a Select membership?

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Dating
+ Tech
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.