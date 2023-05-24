Rock and roll icon Tina Turner dead at 83

Rock and roll icon Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

Her spokesperson stated that Turner died after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, per Sky News.

Turner rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner musical duo in the 1960s and 1970s before going solo and creating a massive comeback in the early 1980s with the 1984 album Private Dancer.

She was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, known for her many hits including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “The Best,” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

You might also like: Canada just won a fancy award for film and television and it's so deserved

A "Game of Thrones" star is coming to Canada for a new Netflix series

Her life story was told in the 1993 smash hit film What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Angela Bassett, which earned two Oscar nominations, including one for Bassett.

Turner also was the recipient of eight Grammy Awards during her career, along with three Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans of the legendary singer took to social media to express their sadness and admiration towards Turner.

The prototype. A one of one. RIP Tina Turner. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/ANVd5lPoD5 — Jdab (@JDabz87) May 24, 2023

Rip Tina Turner. Nothing compares to the joy watching her perform proud Mary radiates for me 💛 pic.twitter.com/vxSqNsaJXJ — Carly (@KxllxngEve2) May 24, 2023

there are no words to describe how much of a light tina turner the queen of rock was, and how incredibly talented she was, and how she paved the way for so many artists, may she heavenly rest in peace❤️pic.twitter.com/y6dd1Y1Pyq — t. (@lighttmylove) May 24, 2023