Pakistan’s government might be mired in debt, with residents seeing prices for food and energy soar, but that’s not stopping others from lining up at Lahore’s hottest new spot: the country’s first-ever Tim Horton’s.

The iconic Canadian coffee chain finally opened its doors on February 11 in Lahore’s DHA Phase 6, drawing customers willing to line up for donuts and double-doubles. According to BNN Bloomberg, “soaring inflation and a stuttering economy haven’t gotten in the way” for the company.

The launch was the biggest-ever opening for Tim Hortons outside North America, according to a spokesperson for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), which owns the chain.

Locals couldn’t help but draw comparisons between people lining up for PKR550 (CAD $2.85) cappuccinos versus people lining up for hours for subsidized wheat flour at PKR65/kg (CAD$0.34). The price of wheat in Pakistan has doubled as of January, rising to over PKR140 (CAD$0.72).

In a country with a minimum wage of PKR25,000 (CAD$130), people are pointing out the difference between the haves and the have-nots.

On one hand poor are lining up for one bag of subsidised flour and riches are queue up for Tim Hortons coffee. If Star Bucks and Pret A Manger are eyeing Pakistan, FBR must think of taxing those who are enjoying Europe in Pakistan without paying a penny of tax. pic.twitter.com/Zh85wOabTQ — Riaz ul Haq (@Riazhaq) February 12, 2023

Two sides of Pakistan

Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9 — Kinza Hashim💙 (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023

Pakistan is a classic example of social inequality. Lower class strives to survive poverty, middle class are dreamers who work hard, upper middle class is at Tim Hortons launch and elite class considers Pakistan as their political vacation home.#PakistanEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/jy3GteVqC0 — Ghulam Giran🇵🇰 (@ghulamgiran) February 13, 2023

As the first day sale of Tim hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let’s enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee pic.twitter.com/Cs2tgwy7w2 — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) February 12, 2023

However, others see Tim Hortons’ presence in Pakistan as a positive sign.

Party Time at Jam Packed Opening of Tim Hortons at Lahore. Does not look like there is any financial crisis.

Exactly the type of import oriented foreign investment we need to make Pakistan a great country. Well done!!!#timhorten #Lahore #PakistanEconomy pic.twitter.com/Tw3sqcey2u — Aamir Amjad (@aamir_amjad) February 11, 2023

Is it just me who believes that the recent success of Tim Hortons is a positive step for our economy? Their success could serve as an example for other international brands to come in Pakistan, potentially leading to an influx of foreign investment and more job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/CUkhXIGTM3 — Ali Raja (@alirajapk) February 12, 2023

Another benefit is the increased foreign investment that will come with the opening of Tim Hortons in Pakistan. By attracting a multinational brand like Tim Hortons, Pak will become a more attractive destination for other foreign investors,help to further bost the lcal economy. — MaharG Hussain (@MaharGHussain) February 13, 2023

The company has plans to open more locations in the city in February.

