Pakistan's first-ever Tim Horton's draws huge crowds and controversy (VIDEO)

Feb 18 2023, 8:51 pm
Pakistan's first-ever Tim Horton's draws huge crowds and controversy (VIDEO)
Pakistan’s government might be mired in debt, with residents seeing prices for food and energy soar, but that’s not stopping others from lining up at Lahore’s hottest new spot: the country’s first-ever Tim Horton’s.

The iconic Canadian coffee chain finally opened its doors on February 11 in Lahore’s DHA Phase 6, drawing customers willing to line up for donuts and double-doubles. According to BNN Bloomberg, “soaring inflation and a stuttering economy haven’t gotten in the way” for the company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Hortons Pakistan (@timhortonspak)

The launch was the biggest-ever opening for Tim Hortons outside North America, according to a spokesperson for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), which owns the chain.

Locals couldn’t help but draw comparisons between people lining up for PKR550 (CAD $2.85) cappuccinos versus people lining up for hours for subsidized wheat flour at PKR65/kg (CAD$0.34). The price of wheat in Pakistan has doubled as of January, rising to over PKR140 (CAD$0.72).

In a country with a minimum wage of PKR25,000 (CAD$130), people are pointing out the difference between the haves and the have-nots.

However, others see Tim Hortons’ presence in Pakistan as a positive sign.

The company has plans to open more locations in the city in February.

