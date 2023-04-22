A video of a man’s racist comment has generated 1.1 million views just 22 hours after it was posted on TikTok.

User @.sooz posted the video on TikTok showing her shocked reaction after a man told her to “leave Canada.”

In the video caption, she wrote, “I think that’s ‘Eid Mubarak’ in French but idk #muslim #islam #eidmubarak.”

While the first part of the encounter wasn’t filmed, the video shows a man in white shorts giving her a thumbs up.

“Leave Canada, you c***,” he can be heard saying in the video.

“What?” she asked in shock.

“Leave Ca-na-da,” the man responds more slowly.

“Bro, that’s crazy,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Viewers pointed out that it looks like the incident occurred in Quebec with one user stating, “I alr know dis is Qubec 😂.”

“Right in front of the police station,” said another.

A quick search shows that the alleged incident happened near a police station in Montreal located at 1432 Saint-Catherine Street West.

“Can’t even catch a break on Eid 😭,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I can’t believe how much racism is still in the world,” said another.

Another pointed out, “I tell them I’m living on land that isn’t mine just like you.”

Others commended the user for the way she reacted.

“You handled it so well… keep it up girl 💪,” wrote one user.

Daily Hive has reached out to the original poster to learn more about the incident and will update the story.