TikTok under investigation by Canada's privacy commissioner

Canada’s privacy commissioner has launched an investigation into video-based social media app TikTok.

The announcement came down Wednesday from the federal agency, which will work in tandem with the privacy commissioner offices of Quebec, BC, and Alberta. The privacy regulators will look into TikTok’s collection, use, and disclosure of users’ personal information.

“[It] will examine whether the organization’s practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation and in particular, whether valid and meaningful consent is being obtained,” the government agency said in a statement. “The investigation will also determine if the company is meeting its transparency obligations.”

Since many of TikTok’s users are younger, the privacy commissioner said it’s important to protect their privacy — children especially.

The investigation comes in the wake of now-settled class action lawsuits in the US and Canada. There’s no word yet on when the investigation will be completed.