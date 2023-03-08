Layoffs are rampant in the tech industry and TikTok has been no exception.

A video posted by a former TikTok employee has gone viral as she takes a last look around the company’s office and makes off with some company “assets.”

According to her online profile, Simona Ruzer worked on the recruiting team at TikTok for nearly three years before she was laid off. In a video posted on February 17, Ruzer gives viewers a tour of the trendy New York office, showing everyone the amazing perks of working at TikTok.

The video, which has racked up 2.7 million views, starts off with Ruzer struggling to swipe her employee swipe card as she jokes, “Come with me to steal company assets from TikTok because I was laid off.”

She makes a quick bathroom stop where Beyoncé’s song “Irreplaceable” is blasting over the speakers.

“So true, honestly,” she says. “Never get to thinking you’re irreplaceable in the corporate world.”

Next, she decides to “flex” the incredible view of the Manhattan skyline, the colourful hallways, and takes a video of herself at TikTok’s colourful auditorium.

She then walks along drawers full of snacks, stating, “And then this is where they keep the company assets. This is super private information so please don’t share with anyone.”

Watch the video below:

Stuffing a small bag of Cheez-Its, a pack of cookies, and a bag of Skittles, Ruzer says, “Yeah, I worked here so you know, I was taking what was rightfully mine.”

However, she adds that she did give most of the snacks away to someone on the subway.

Although she did return the company computer, she states that she’s keeping the lanyard.

“It’s the least they could give me,” she says.

Despite losing her job, Ruzer adds that she’s “excited for the next adventure.”

One commenter stated, “It feels very meta to watch you get fired from TikTok while on TikTok.”

Another said, “Every damn time I see those types of offices I just expect the layoffs.”

“You didn’t take enough,” stated one viewer.

In a separate video responding to comments, Ruzer said she has no hard feelings. She also addresses the fun perks and working in a luxurious office space.

“People were saying, ‘If they spent less on their snacks and more on their workforce…’ I see the validity in this and, don’t get me wrong, I feel I am worth more than snacks,” she says.

She said that although the benefits might seem shallow to others, they certainly make it fun to go into the office.

As for those calling her out for putting some snacks in her bag, she says, “Also I don’t think snacks were running [TikTok] that much. Like, they’re from Costco.”