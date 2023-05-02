TikTok challenge left teen with burns on over 75% of his body (PHOTOS)

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic images that may be upsetting to some.

A teenager in North Carolina was left with life-threatening third-degree burns after attempting a TikTok challenge on April 23.

The challenge to create a blowtorch using a lighter and a can of spray paint left 75% of Mason Dark’s body covered with burns after the can exploded in his hands.

Mason’s mother, Holli Dark, hopes that sharing his story will help deter others from following dangerous social media trends. “This is the message I want to get out to all the teenagers with all the crazy risky stuff that all of them do…maybe not with spray paint…unfortunately, there are so many other things.

Kids… don’t do it… it’s not worth it,” Holli told friends on Facebook.

Holli recalls hearing an explosion before seeing Mason jump into a river by their home to extinguish the flames.

Unfortunately, the river water left Mason at a high risk of developing an infection.

On Saturday, Holli confirmed that Mason had contracted pneumonia and is currently being treated with antibiotics.

Holli described Mason as “a very active 16-year-old. Plays football for his high school and runs track in the summer for a local club.”

Mason is currently being treated at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, one of the largest and best burn centres in the world.

The teenager underwent his first of many skin graft surgeries on April 26. He is currently being tube-fed and is expected to spend at least six months in the hospital.

“Mason has a long road ahead of him. Please pray for his recovery. He is in an incredible amount of pain and is sedated,” his mother said.

His grandmother, Heidi Simpson, has set up a GoFundMe to help the family with medical bills. Thanks to over 900 donations, the Dark family is close to reaching their donation goal of US$50,000.

This news comes after a 13-year-old in Ohio died from an overdose after attempting the viral Benadryl TikTok challenge last month.