Canadian man suing Ticketmaster over claims it inflated Drake ticket prices

A Canadian man is suing Ticketmaster because he says he overpaid for a Drake ticket after the sales company misled customers.

The Montreal law firm LPC Avocat Inc. filed the class-action lawsuit on behalf of the Quebec man (the lead plaintiff) this week.

According to the suit, it says the Drake fan purchased two $724.96 “Official Platinum” tickets to see Drake in Montreal in July. However, the next day the seats were being sold for $427.06 when the artist announced he was adding a second show in Montreal.

The law firm goes on to claim Ticketmaster was even aware that Drake would be adding another concert to his tour in Montreal when tickets for the first concert went up for sale.

Instead, the firm claims Ticketmaster “concealed this information” in order to “squeeze out as much money as possible from real fans who lined up (virtually) to purchase tickets for the first show.”

The law firm goes on to claim Ticketmaster is unilaterally deciding when tickets are advertised and go on sale as “Official Platinum.”

“The result is that most, if not all, of the tickets advertised and sold as ‘Official Platinum’ are neither ‘premium tickets’ nor ‘some of the best seats in the house’ and are, in fact, just regular tickets sold by Ticketmaster at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith,” the suit reads.

The class-action lawsuit is seeking punitive damages of $300 per customer and “compensatory damages to the Class Members in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for “Platinum Official” tickets and what their regular price ought to have been.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

The allegations against Ticketmaster have not been proven in court.