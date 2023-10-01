Jackpot-winning tickets turn three lucky Canadians into millionaires

This weekend, three lucky Canadians became the countries newest millionaires after they shared a $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

According to the PlayNow site, two players purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in BC and Ontario, which matched all six numbers for Saturday night’s draw. The numbers were: 30, 31, 34, 43, 45, 47.

The two winning tickets purchased in BC were sold in Port Moody.

It's an exciting morning in B.C.! A ticket bought on PlayNow has won $1 million, and two tickets purchased in Port Moody have won a share of the $5 million jackpot in the September 30th, Lotto 6/49 draw. Check your tickets! https://t.co/ixSy6jXndk 19+ pic.twitter.com/l1u94YwUxz — BCLC (@BCLC) October 1, 2023

The winners from this weekend will receive $1,666,666.70.

Last night, someone who bought their ticket with Playnow.com also won the guaranteed $1 million.