Jackpot-winning tickets turn three lucky Canadians into millionaires

Oct 1 2023, 6:33 pm
Lotto 6/49/BCLC

This weekend, three lucky Canadians became the countries newest millionaires after they shared a $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

According to the PlayNow site, two players purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in BC and Ontario, which matched all six numbers for Saturday night’s draw. The numbers were: 30, 31, 34, 43, 45, 47.

The two winning tickets purchased in BC were sold in Port Moody.

The winners from this weekend will receive $1,666,666.70.

Last night, someone who bought their ticket with Playnow.com also won the guaranteed $1 million.

