Hate the new Twitter? Meta is launching a new rival app

If you’re tired of the chaos on Twitter these days, Meta is launching a new app called Threads that could give it a run for its money.

Reports of the rival app started popping up earlier this week after a listing for Threads appeared in Apple’s App Store.

The listing describes Threads as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app.”

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” reads the description.

According to the App Store, the platform is expected to launch Thursday, July 6. Daily Hive has reached out to Meta for confirmation.

In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about the new social media platform gunning to replace Twitter.

How will Threads work?

We for sure know that Threads will be linked to Instagram.

According to the listing, you’ll be able to keep your Instagram username and find your followers on the platform.

The dashboard has several similarities with Twitter — there’s what seems to be the main “thread” with a like, reply, repost, and share button.

Unlike the original iteration of Twitter, it looks like Threads users won’t be limited to 140 characters.

It’ll also allow you to customize who can reply to your thread, a feature that’s also available on Twitter.

According to The Verge, Twitter’s competitor briefly went live on desktop for a few hours on Wednesday.

The tech news outlet was able to access Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first post and other brands including Netflix and Instagram.

Reactions

Big names in tech and the general public reacted to the new app.

Head of Twitter Elon Musk had some words about who runs Threads.

Thank goodness they’re so sanely run — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2023

Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey pointed out the app’s arguably invasive privacy policy.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Another person countered that Facebook and Instagram have been collecting people’s data for years.

Everyone’s like “you can’t get Threads it’s collecting all your data” and boy do I have some news about your Facebook and Instagram accounts you’ve had for a decade pic.twitter.com/WDogdYjfgT — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 4, 2023

And others expressed their excitement to hop off the Twitter train.

Will be moving to threads tomorrow just like everyone else, goodbye twitter, you won’t be missed pic.twitter.com/fjMweiyn8J — Snek 🐍 (@LegoSnek) July 5, 2023

I think Threads is going to be very good. It’s twitter, but built with the high-craft of Instagram. This little easter egg is a good sign 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/M9avjhtiLH — Kurt Varner (@kurtvarner) July 4, 2023

Will you be ditching Twitter for Threads? Let us know in the comments.