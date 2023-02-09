Thousands of multi-purpose cleaners have just been recalled in Canada (PHOTOS)

Thousands of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners are being recalled in Canada due to risk of bacterial contamination.

Colgate-Palmolive, the company that manufactures the popular brand, has recalled about 56,000 bottles in Canada and 4.9 million bottles in the US, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The recalled products do not contain the intended levels of preservative which may lead to the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms during the product’s shelf life and during manufacturing,” Health Canada stated in a recall alert.

It added that people with healthy immune systems aren’t usually affected when exposed to bacteria growth, but those with weakened immune systems may be more at risk.

The affected products were sold from December 2022 to January 2023 on Amazon and in stores like Home Depot and Walmart for between $1 and $11.

The specific Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner that was recalled in Canada is the 1.65 litre Lavender Scent.

Colgate-Palmolive has received no reports of injuries related to the Fabuloso cleaner in Canada or the US as of February 6.

If you have this cleaner, Health Canada advises you to stop using it immediately.

To get a full refund of the purchase price from Colgate-Palmolive, you’ll need to take a photo of the UPC code/lot code and present the receipt.

Don’t have the receipt anymore? Not to worry. You can still get a full refund of the manufacturer’s recommended retail price, or receive a coupon for a free replacement bottle.

Submit your reimbursement request here.

For more information, you can contact Colgate-Palmolive Canada Inc. by telephone at 1-800-268-6757 from 9 am to 5:30 pm EST, Monday through Friday.