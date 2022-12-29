"This will make things less stressful for us": Couple celebrates $1M lottery win

With inflation and rising living costs, $1 million today isn’t the same as it was a few years ago. That being said, $1 million is still $1 million, and a pair of lottery winners are celebrating their recent win.

Cuong Khai Ha and Wei Yan, a married couple from Hamilton, Ontario, say that they play the lottery together and choose to play Lotto Max.

After purchasing a ticket, they decided to check the results using the OLG App.

That’s when they found out that they had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 11 Lotto Max draw.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling – just happy,” said Wei.

Cuong added, “This will make things less stressful for us.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque, the couple said they plan to put their money into savings and will be using some of it to pay off their mortgage.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Select on Appleby Line in Burlington.