As we enter the (gulp) mid-2020s, more and more of us have begun to lose track of when certain milestone moments actually occurred. Perhaps we’ve just stopped counting.

With every new calendar year comes a greater gap between the past and present. Beloved pop culture references are becoming artifacts before our very eyes, and there’s just no fighting it.

So pull out a lozenge and whip out those reading glasses. Here are 23 things that will immediately make you feel old in 2023.

The Dark Knight hit theatres 15 years ago

This is one superhero flick that has aged very well.

Pharrell is turning 50

Someone tell this guy to drop the skincare routine.

Finding Nemo came out 20 years ago

Yes. Your childhood ended a long time ago.

Friends ended 19 years ago

And we’re still not over it.

The Apple App Store launched 15 years ago

Bring back the old YouTube icon!

“Royals” was released 10 years ago

Future generations will never understand the chokehold this song had on Tumblr users.

Jurassic Park was dominating at the box office 30 years ago

The franchise’s sequels are still raking in the dough today. Some things don’t change.

The infamous ice storm hit Canada 25 years ago

Ontarians and Quebecers will remember just how disruptive and downright scary this thing was.

Seinfeld, The Simpsons, and Saved by the Bell all debuted more than 30 years ago

And you still quote at least one of them daily.

Cher released “Believe” 25 years ago

It was the first hit song to feature the use of Auto-Tune.

We said hello to Scarface (and his “little friend”) 40 years ago

The math, Chico. It never lies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married five years ago

The drama has not stopped since.

The Office’s finale aired 10 years ago

Michael Scott is still everyone’s favourite boss.

This song was topping the charts 50 years ago

Sexy has no expiration date.

Facebook is turning 19 years old this year

At least none of us will age in the Metaverse.

The first Harry Potter book came out 25 years ago

And Daniel Radcliffe turns 34 this year.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup in 30 years

Three decades without a Canadian Cup win is simply unacceptable.

School of Rock turns 20 this year

This masterpiece has aged like a fine wine.

This is what your cell phone looked like two decades ago

No internet, no scrolling, just T9 till you die, baby.

Vine took the world by storm 10 years ago

Videos from the short-lived app are still quoted on a daily basis.

Jonah Hill is turning 40

Superbad was a super long time ago.

Duck Dynasty became a television sensation 10 years ago

For some reason, this was insanely popular.

We’re closer in time to 2045 than we are to 2000

Where are our hoverboards?