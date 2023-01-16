The breathtaking Italian villa from "The White Lotus" is now on Airbnb (PHOTOS)

If you’ve watched season two of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning series The White Lotus, you might have found yourself in awe of the stunning Sicilian retreat featured in it.

Now you can have a chance to live your own Tanya McQuoid fantasy at the breathtaking property, since it is available for bookings on Airbnb.

Villa Tasca is located in the Italian city of Palermo, and it might be calling your name.

Villa Tasca’s garden, which is almost allegorical in its appearances in The White Lotus, spans 20 acres.

Its walkways are lined with lush palm trees and loaded with colourful flowering plants, which give it an organized yet jungle-like look. And there’s an irresistible garden pool, too, which you probably already know about if you’ve watched The White Lotus.

Plus, there are swans just hanging about gracefully like it’s a piece of heaven.

The villa has four luxurious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and its architecture will send you down its beautiful history.

You can see glimpses of the 1500s, when its foundations were laid, as well as a more modern romantic touch of the 1800s.

There’s art practically everywhere. Eye-catching tapestries, intricate woodwork, and gilded frames make the walls come to life.

There are staircases for days paired with gorgeous stone floors — everything screams grand.

Villa Tasco is located just a few minutes by car from historic Italian landmarks such as the Cappella Patina and the Cappuccini Catacombs.

While the show might be scripted, one thing is for real — only the rich can afford to stay at this property. One single night at the Villa Tasca is going to set you back nearly $8,000.

Daily Hive looked at different booking dates at the villa, and the per-night price for a stay ($7,980) seems to remain the same no matter what the season.

Do you think it’s worth the splurge?

Check out the property on Airbnb here and let us know how you feel.