"Greatest of all time": The Weeknd just set two new Guinness World Records

“They gon’ remember my legacy.”

Canadian hip-hop icon The Weeknd has reached another milestone in making the lyrics from his hit song “All I Know” a reality, as the legendary artist has just been awarded two new Guinness World Records.

The global authority on all things record-breaking announced yesterday that Toronto-born Abel Tesfaye is statistically the most popular musician in the world. And no other artist comes even close.

“There’s two new world records for The Weeknd as he has become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify,” shared Guinness World Records on Twitter.

The four-time Grammy winner also claimed the title for most monthly listeners on Spotify, with 111.4 million people tuning in as of March 20, 2023.

Other artists with huge Spotify monthly listeners include Miley Cyrus (82.4 million), Taylor Swift (80.2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million), and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

Fans of the 22-time Juno Award winner celebrated the record-breaking news on Twitter.

I’M SO HAPPY FOR THE WEEKND KING I’M CRYING TEARS OF HAPPINESS 👑❤️ — NAFISA XO (@Nafisa_H_23) March 20, 2023

Ever since I can remember when the weekend first came out, I recognize he’s one of a kind. He’s a bad ass artist, and until this day he remains in my eyes one of the best out there. Every song has good beat, and I love his lyrics. — Ralph Garcia (@RalphGa90240760) March 21, 2023

The greatest of all time — NastiaStarXO (@nastiastar0508) March 20, 2023

Guinness World Records also previously awarded The Weeknd with two record-holder certificates for The Most Streamed Album on Spotify in One Year and The Most Consecutive Weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Weeknd himself recently celebrated other notable achievements on his Instagram account with his 51.3 million followers. The “Blinding Lights” singer shared that he and Michael Jackson are the only male soloists in history to have #1 hits on the Hot 100 from three different albums.

The Oscar nominee also has the highest debut for a music special in the history of HBO Max with The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium.

GOAT status indeed.