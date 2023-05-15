The Weeknd just changed his name on social media to Abel Tesfaye

Canadian music icon The Weeknd appears to be making good on his plan to retire his stage name, and has now changed his name on social media to Abel Tesfaye.

Tesfaye spoke earlier this month about his desire “close The Weeknd chapter” in an interview with W Magazine.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The star from the Greater Toronto Area now displays his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, on Instagram and Twitter. His handle, however, remains @theweeknd.

Speaking of rebirth, the singer is starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp in a new HBO original show called The Idol from the creator of Euphoria. It premieres June 4.