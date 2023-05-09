The Weeknd announces the end of The Weeknd and people have thoughts

Toronto boy The Weeknd just shocked fans by announcing his new record will be the last of its kind.

In an interview with W Magazine, he stated point-blank that he is “ready to close The Weeknd chapter.” He went on to explain that it’s not the end of his music career but an end to the alter ego.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd.”

The artist, whose name is actually Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is one of Toronto’s most beloved hip-hop acts and has won over millions of fans worldwide.

Those fans have taken to social media to express they’re in a state of confusion and mourning.

idk how to feel about abel ending the weeknd pic.twitter.com/Gkd0FunglD — aly 🤍 (@phantomregret) May 8, 2023

CAN U BELIEVE IM ACTUALLY GONNA HAVE TO TELL PEOPLE MY FAVOURITE ARTIST IS “ABEL TESFAYE” AND NOT ‘THE WEEKND’ pic.twitter.com/yyijc3e7GH — abels whore ﾒ𝟶 (@abelsinitation) May 8, 2023

The Weeknd doesn’t want to be The Weeknd anymore 😭 — tye 🌻 (@Tyleen_Lexus) May 9, 2023

Whether The Weeknd will make the shift to “Abel” or a new moniker has yet to be confirmed, but fans can probably rest assured that the albums will keep coming and Tesfaye has no plans to leave the music business.