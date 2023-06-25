'The Price is Right' winner celebrated so hard he dislocated his shoulder

A clip of a contestant on The Price is Right is going viral after he celebrated so hard that he dislocated his shoulder.

During a recent episode, a contestant named Henry won a trip to Hawaii after correctly guessing the price of the trip. Henry was so excited he started screaming and jumping for joy while pumping his fists in the air and giving host Drew Carey a high-five.

However, in the next scene, we see a happy but more subdued Henry being led to the wheel by his wife Alice.

“Let me explain what happened,” said Carey. “This is Alice, Henry’s wife. How you doing? Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Wooh!’ and he dislocated his shoulder. I know. So he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is going to spin the wheel for him. Good luck, here we go.”

Alice ends up spinning a 95 but this time, Henry’s celebration was more low-key, raising one fist in the air.

“Don’t hurt yourself,” said a concerned Carey with a laugh.

“He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER,” states a caption on the show’s Instagram. “Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!”

Watch the clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

The official CBSTV social media account commented, “Now he can recover in Hawaii!”

“What a trooper! He stayed the entire game obviously in pain,” remarked one commenter.

“That was crazy to watch,” stated another. “He had to be in pain, but he kept on going!! So glad he gets a trip!”

One commenter quipped, “I’d like to say hi to my urgent care team! See you all soon!”