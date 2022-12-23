A popular low-cost skincare brand is upping its prices due to inflation

A popular low-cost skincare brand says it is increasing the prices of some of its products come 2023 due to inflation.

The Ordinary skincare brand, which is an offshoot of DECIEM that was founded by Iranian-Canadian Brandon Truaxe in 2013, made the announcement in an email to customers earlier this week.

“As the world continues to face rising costs, it’s important that we review all areas of our business, ​to ensure we are able to operate sustainably and responsibly long into the future,” the notice to customers stated.

The company added that “like most businesses, we are facing ongoing rising costs,” pointing to the removal of some brands and the shuttering of some low-volume categories to try and combat rising costs.

The company went on to state that starting January 1, 2023, customers will notice a “price adjustment across our products.”

The average price change is US$1.12, or CND$1.36.

“As an example, Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA (30ml) will increase from $5.80 to $6.50 USD,” the company added, with prices set to be increased across most products.

On the flip side, the company stated it was able to reduce prices across a small handful of products.

“We value you, the community that shapes us. Thank you for being on this journey with us,” it stated at the end of its email to customers.