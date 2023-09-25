"The Office" reportedly set for a reboot with original showrunner returning

Hate it or love it, we live in a world of reboots, sequels, prequels, remakes, and remake prequel sequel trilogies.

And yes, that seemingly also includes The Office.

The cult TV show (and everyone’s favourite “let’s just put this on” Netflix option) is reportedly set to get the reboot treatment.

According to Puck News, the series’ original showrunner and creator, Greg Daniels, is “set to do a reboot” of the immensely popular sitcom.

Puck News says the reboot will take place now that the WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative agreement.

No further details about the reboot were offered, including who—if any—of the original cast would return.

Steve Carell’s Michael Scott (who left the show before the series ended) and John Krasinski (Jim Halpert) seem unlikely to return. But in today’s production world, who knows—especially on the other side of the new WGA and AMPTP deal.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, respectively, currently host an Office-themed podcast. Who knows if they’d return?

Technically, The Office is already a remake. The US version was mirrored after the 2005 British series of the same name, created by comedian Ricky Gervais.

The US version stars Carell, Krasinksi, Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, and BJ Novak.

In 2022, Daniels spoke to Collider about the possibility of a reboot of The Office.

He said the show was “such a wonderful and rare experience” but that he wouldn’t want creators to “just go back to it and kind of possibly disappoint people when right now, they couldn’t be happier about it.”

At the time, he said, “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘[The] Mandalorian’ is like an extension of Star Wars.”

If a reboot does indeed happen, here’s hoping it focuses on the one character the world really needs right now:

The timeless Creed Bratton.