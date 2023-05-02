You no longer need Netflix to binge watch every episode of "The Office"

“The Office” fans now have the option to watch their favourite show on a second streaming platform.

In addition to Netflix, viewers can also catch up with their favourite Dunder Mifflin coworkers on a Canadian streaming platform.

Starting Monday, May 1, all nine seasons of the mockumentary comedy series were available on Crave, the streaming service owned by Bell Media.

Crave subscribers were notified in an email stating that all seasons are now available on the site.

Canadian fans of “The Office” are thrilled by the news.

The Office is now on Crave… I feel like I HAVE TO watch it again now that it’s on a whole new platform. It’s only right😂😂 — fl. (@LyshaaaL) May 1, 2023

We got rid of Netflix a little bit ago, I was bummed that I couldn’t watch The Office anymore. But it moved to crave today! Here comes a new watch through lol — Trefry93 (@ChrisTrefry) May 1, 2023

CRAVE HAS THE OFFICE NOW!!! Thank GOD I cancelled Netflix ✌🏼 — Brandi-Jean 💖 (@Bo_Randi) May 1, 2023

When Crave announces they will be streaming The Office pic.twitter.com/xlcMYcmfyM — Hailey 🐻 (@hdryburger) April 26, 2023

Based on the BBC series of the same name, the show stars Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fischer and aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. “The Office” has won several Emmy Awards. Carell became known for his portrayal of Michael Scott, the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Inc. paper company’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch.

What do you think of Crave adding “The Office” to its library?