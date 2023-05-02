NewsCanadaMovies & TVPop CultureMediaCanada

You no longer need Netflix to binge watch every episode of "The Office"

May 2 2023, 8:25 pm
Bell Media

“The Office” fans now have the option to watch their favourite show on a second streaming platform.

In addition to Netflix, viewers can also catch up with their favourite Dunder Mifflin coworkers on a Canadian streaming platform.

Starting Monday, May 1, all nine seasons of the mockumentary comedy series were available on Crave, the streaming service owned by Bell Media.

“The Office” on Crave/Crave.ca

Crave subscribers were notified in an email stating that all seasons are now available on the site.

Crave subscribers were notified of the new addition in an email/Crave

Canadian fans of “The Office” are thrilled by the news.

Based on the BBC series of the same name, the show stars Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Jenna Fischer and aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. “The Office” has won several Emmy Awards. Carell became known for his portrayal of Michael Scott, the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Inc. paper company’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch.

What do you think of Crave adding “The Office” to its library?

