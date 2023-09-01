Vancouver production of "The Last of Us" season 2 to be delayed

Fans anticipating news about The Last of Us season two will be dismayed to know that the Vancouver production of the continuation of the hit HBO show is likely going to see a delay.

The TV series based on the video game of the same name lit the charts on fire, seeing staggering numbers of viewers tuning in to see Ellie and Joel’s every move.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, writers of the acclaimed show, told Entertainment Weekly that the second season is all mapped out and will begin shooting as soon as the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike is over.

“We’ve outlined all of season 2 and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends,” Druckmann said.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mazin said that all season two had been mapped out, including submitting the script for the first episode right before the strike began.

Mazin added that it was a near certainty that filming wouldn’t start when crews were hoping to.

“We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do.”

Season one was shot entirely in Alberta, which brought the province much attention.

The city was abuzz with the news that season two would be filmed in Vancouver in March of this year.

Vancouver has often been used as a stand-in for Seattle, one of the primary locations in The Last of Us Part II, the game on which the show’s second season is based.

Daily Hive reported on some locations that could work for shooting locations in Vancouver based on areas in the video game. Warning: there are some spoilers. Click here to see the locations.

Official locations have not yet been revealed, but we’ve contacted the City of Vancouver for an update on the production.