Someone travelled to a town "The Last of Us" was filmed in and recreated scenes from the series (PHOTOS)

A man created breathtaking shot-for-shot scenes of the hit Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us on his Instagram after travelling to a mountain town it was filmed in.

Mark Cogan visited the town of Canmore and set photos of the series against the town streets, creating a seamless blurring of scenes against a real-life backdrop.

Episode six of the hit series, titled “Kin,” featured plenty of Canmore’s downtown core, and if you have visited the town before, you simply can’t miss those mountain views and the intersection of 7th Avenue and 8th Street!

Cogan added in his post that in the episode, “8th Street in Canmore, Alberta, provides the backdrop.”

The technique has garnered praise from many on Instagram, with some Canmore residents even chiming in that it “was fun living on an HBO set for a few apocalyptic weeks,” and that one user “designed most of the storefront graphics for that set.” A small world!

Earlier this year, Pedro Pascal said that “every inch of Canmore was just this magical little town… with really great fudge.”

The cast of The Last of Us isn’t alone in their love for Canmore either — it was also recently named one of the most loved destinations not only in Canada but in the entire world.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in Alberta, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High-Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.