"The Last of Us" is premiering early this week on HBO Max and Crave

Get ready, The Last of Us fans. The Alberta-shot HBO series will be dropping its fifth episode a little earlier than usual, premiering this Friday on Crave and HBO Max.

Crave’s parent company, Bell Media, says episode five will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, beginning Friday, February 10 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT in advance of its HBO linear premiere on Sunday, February 12.

The show has amassed critical acclaim along with love from fans of the original video game, growing its viewership for the third consecutive time this past Sunday, even with Grammy’s competition for eyeballs.

With the Super Bowl set for this Sunday, we have a sneaking suspicion that is why the fifth episode of The Last of Us is getting a bit of an early start on Crave.

You might also like: Did you see that: Two recognizable Alberta spots were just spotted in episode four of "The Last of Us"

Some of episode three of "The Last of Us" was set in an abandoned Alberta neighbourhood

A new movie starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult is set to be filmed in Alberta

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

We have spotted numerous filming locations throughout the series so far, including some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series have also professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

New episodes of the series will continue to air Sundays at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, leading up to the season finale on March 12, per a Bell news release.