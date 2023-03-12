A HUGE special BTS episode of "The Last of Us" is being released

We are sure sad that the Alberta-shot The Last of Us has come to an end, but a special behind-the-scenes episode just dropped showing how the massive series was made.

Luckily a bonus episode titled Making of The Last of Us is dropping right after the season finale tonight, and will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the series.

Daily Hive reached out to Bell Media, Crave’s parent company, and we were told it will be dropping for Canadian viewers at 9:45 pm ET.

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of #TheLastofUs to see how they brought the show to life in a special behind the scenes featurette. Making Of The Last Of Us streams after the season finale, Sunday on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/BvsW8onvLU — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 9, 2023

Take a deep dive into how the crew of The Last of Us brought the iconic game’s characters and world to life. HBO’s Making of The Last of Us is streaming after the season finale on March 12. pic.twitter.com/T1bGM8i8sd — Naughty Dog Info (@NaughtyDogInfo) March 9, 2023

The series has showcased tons of gorgeous locations in Alberta, with viewers spotting some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, the iconic High-Level Bridge in Lethbridge and the majestic town of Canmore.

Stars of the series have also dished on their time in Alberta, talking about filming in Edmonton and Calgary, as well as Pedro Pascal showing some serious love for one mountain town.

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the series, must have enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.