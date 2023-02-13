"The Last of Us" cinematographer is revealing how the episodes look so damn good (PHOTOS)

We can’t get enough of Alberta-shot The Last of Us, and the cinematographer behind the hit HBO series is dishing out tons of details on how they have made each episode.

The Last of Us cinematographer Eben Bolter actually moved his family to Canada for a year to DP episodes three, four and five, and to provide some additional photography across the series.

Bolter has been tweeting a ton of behind-the-scenes content for the series, including a wicked backgrounder on how they built a huge cul-de-sac with 16 houses for the recently aired fifth episode.

#TLOU ep5 BTS pt1:

Our biggest set-piece required a huge cul-de-sac with 16 houses, fully controllable at night and with privacy to shoot, so we built it:

1) Back-lot site

2) Road and foundations beginning to take shape

3) On-site with scale model

pic.twitter.com/l5yE3GqviU — Eben Bolter BSC (@ebenbolter) February 12, 2023

Bolter also added that for episode five, the main complication was the weather, with Calgary being famous for “high winds, rain and snow.”

The complication was weather. Calgary is famous for high winds, rain and snow, so we needed a moonlight solution that could withstand this. My gaffer and I settled on a 'net' of lighting, 400x 6-foot bi-colour LED tubes, in grids on 4x cranes that allowed wind to pass through.

One of the most epic tasks of #TheLastofUs – building an entire cul-de-sac neighbourhood in the lot beside the @YYCFilmCentre – nothing that Alberta's skilled tradespeople and accommodating Film friendly attitude can't pull off 🎥⭐️

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series also professed their love for one spot in Alberta they visited while filming, so we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks have also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.