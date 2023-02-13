NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCanada

"The Last of Us" cinematographer is revealing how the episodes look so damn good (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Feb 13 2023, 5:07 pm
"The Last of Us" cinematographer is revealing how the episodes look so damn good (PHOTOS)
@ebenbolter/Twitter

We can’t get enough of Alberta-shot The Last of Us, and the cinematographer behind the hit HBO series is dishing out tons of details on how they have made each episode.

The Last of Us cinematographer Eben Bolter actually moved his family to Canada for a year to DP episodes three, four and five, and to provide some additional photography across the series.

Bolter has been tweeting a ton of behind-the-scenes content for the series, including a wicked backgrounder on how they built a huge cul-de-sac with 16 houses for the recently aired fifth episode.

Bolter also added that for episode five, the main complication was the weather, with Calgary being famous for “high winds, rain and snow.”

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series also professed their love for one spot in Alberta they visited while filming, so we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

Some behind-the-scenes looks have also started to pop up online, with Bella Ramsey posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.

