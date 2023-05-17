NewsDatingMovies & TVCanada

New season of "The Bachelor" to feature a game-changing twist

Harry Linley
Harry Linley
|
May 17 2023, 4:21 pm
New season of "The Bachelor" to feature a game-changing twist
Momentum studio/Shutterstock

ABC’s The Bachelor has been keeping audiences guessing for 28 seasons.

But the next season promises to be a real game-changer.

The latest installment of the Warner Bros franchise will be called The Golden Bachelor and will feature contestants over 60 looking for love.

The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” ABC announced on Tuesday.

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?” the network teased.

The new concept had been rumoured by members of Bachelor Nation after fans noticed a casting call for “seniors looking for love.”

According to a YouGov poll, over half of The Bachelor viewers are over 45. It appears the franchise has finally realized the need for relatable storylines that explore looking for love later in life.

As news of The Golden Bachelor spread, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about this fresh and inclusive approach to the beloved show.

The new unscripted season promises to touch hearts, challenge stereotypes, and remind us all that it’s never too late to find love.

Are you excited for The Golden Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.

Harry LinleyHarry Linley
+ News
+ Dating
+ Movies & TV
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.