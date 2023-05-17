New season of "The Bachelor" to feature a game-changing twist

ABC’s The Bachelor has been keeping audiences guessing for 28 seasons.

But the next season promises to be a real game-changer.

The latest installment of the Warner Bros franchise will be called The Golden Bachelor and will feature contestants over 60 looking for love.

It’s never too late to fall in love 💛. #TheGoldenBachelor is coming to ABC this fall. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/JCWJsRlXkx — Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) May 16, 2023

“The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” ABC announced on Tuesday.

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?” the network teased.

The new concept had been rumoured by members of Bachelor Nation after fans noticed a casting call for “seniors looking for love.”

According to a YouGov poll, over half of The Bachelor viewers are over 45. It appears the franchise has finally realized the need for relatable storylines that explore looking for love later in life.

As news of The Golden Bachelor spread, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about this fresh and inclusive approach to the beloved show.

Yayyy can’t wait — Janelle Suris (@JanelleSuris) May 16, 2023

I’ve been asking for this for years! Do I get royalties? Check my twitter feed! pic.twitter.com/tS88nh15iu — Shepherd (@gwendolynj354) May 17, 2023

I asked Martha Stewart if she ever go on ‘Golden Bachelor,’ the upcoming ‘Bachelor’ spin-off for seniors. She laughed, “If I get to see the men first.”#justforvariety https://t.co/9IYpZVHyJf — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) May 17, 2023

The new unscripted season promises to touch hearts, challenge stereotypes, and remind us all that it’s never too late to find love.

Are you excited for The Golden Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.