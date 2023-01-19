NewsCanadaMovies & TVCanada

"That '90s Show" is streaming on Netflix and sending people down memory lane

Jan 19 2023
Netflix series That ’90s Show is finally available to stream after months of waiting, and it’s making people unbelievably nostalgic.

That ’90s Show is a sequel to the hit teen series That ’70s Show, which aired on Fox between the summers of 1998 and 2006, and starred Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Lisa Robin Kelly, Topher Grace, and Danny Masterson, among others.

The series still holds up in terms of binge-watchability, and continues to be a part of pop culture.

Now, the six Wisconsin teenagers the show revolved around are all grown up and viewers are finding all their little throwbacks incredibly endearing.

Some rebellious teens have turned into their parents and have their own rebellious teenagers, who brighten up the show for a new generation.

You’ll find your faves making some special appearances, too!

The very first season of That ’90s Show comprises 10 episodes, each no longer than 30 minutes. We will try to not spoil the whole thing for you, but these viewer reactions should get you pumped to put it on your Netflix watchlist.

If you never got around to watching The ’70s Show, you might still enjoy this installment if you grew up in the ’90s. Expect boxy computers, boy band hair, and lots of ’90s slang.

