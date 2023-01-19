"That '90s Show" is streaming on Netflix and sending people down memory lane
Netflix series That ’90s Show is finally available to stream after months of waiting, and it’s making people unbelievably nostalgic.
That ’90s Show is a sequel to the hit teen series That ’70s Show, which aired on Fox between the summers of 1998 and 2006, and starred Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Lisa Robin Kelly, Topher Grace, and Danny Masterson, among others.
The series still holds up in terms of binge-watchability, and continues to be a part of pop culture.
Now, the six Wisconsin teenagers the show revolved around are all grown up and viewers are finding all their little throwbacks incredibly endearing.
“we’re the formans” i’m about to start sobbing #that90sshow pic.twitter.com/z6TOv3kPsb
— lauren (@laurnament) January 19, 2023
Some rebellious teens have turned into their parents and have their own rebellious teenagers, who brighten up the show for a new generation.
A lot of people are hating on the kids. When the show first started, the 70s kids were also cringe, the only reason we remember them so fondly it’s because of nostalgia… give them a chance! At least they act and look like teens, unlike other shows nowadays. #That90sShow
— Duda (@salem_dweeb) January 19, 2023
You’ll find your faves making some special appearances, too!
the only callback that matters 😭 #That90sShow #That70sShow pic.twitter.com/hnklFP3k12
— Chris Montes (@chrismont3s) January 19, 2023
The very first season of That ’90s Show comprises 10 episodes, each no longer than 30 minutes. We will try to not spoil the whole thing for you, but these viewer reactions should get you pumped to put it on your Netflix watchlist.
well this is a full circle moment 🥹😂 pic.twitter.com/3J5olwYnUT
— em ~ in her barbie movie era 💖 (@_EMMinem) January 19, 2023
eric forman being a professor who teaches classes about star wars is EVERYTHING to me. #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/a4VwRn3TSK
— 🐞 (@7Osprincess) January 19, 2023
the damn jackie lives on! #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/FhWxiyuRQ1
— that 70s show ☮︎ (@that70sdaiIy) January 19, 2023
nah how are red & kitty still so clueless 😭😭😭 #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/kze45SkBMP
— parody account (@richonnescamino) January 19, 2023
This brings me sm joy 🥹🙌🏽 #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/kJUNKLrkpX
— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 (@giselleb1234) January 19, 2023
Red didn’t have to call us out like that😭 #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/VQAIkCcFcQ
— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 (@giselleb1234) January 19, 2023
I thought it was gonna be one of those spin off shows that was gonna be corny—I haven’t laughed so much at a sitcom show in the longest time #That90sShow pic.twitter.com/tO0xXEEClX
— c i n d y 🌻 (@lilicablossomxo) January 19, 2023
If you never got around to watching The ’70s Show, you might still enjoy this installment if you grew up in the ’90s. Expect boxy computers, boy band hair, and lots of ’90s slang.