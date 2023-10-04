Sun to snow: Thanksgiving is going to look VERY different across Canada

The Thanksgiving long weekend weather forecast looks very different across the country as some parts of Canada will be basking in the sun while others will face frigid temperatures that could be brought on by a polar vortex.

Western Canada will enjoy sunshine and clear skies, but the cold and even some snowfall will take over moving east.

According to a recent report from The Weather Network, temperatures will be dropping across eastern Canada over the Thanksgiving long weekend, specifically impacting parts of Ontario and Quebec.

The agency notes that “swirling cool air” will be travelling towards Ontario and Quebec on Thanksgiving Monday, specifically, with temperatures at times forecast to be “8-10°C below seasonal.”

It will be the northern parts of the provinces that will be hit the hardest by the looming cold weather and could see snowfall, notes The Weather Network.

This could be due to the polar vortex that has been expanding over the North Pole.

“This expansion, combined with an amplified weather pattern, will guide a sliver of the polar vortex south,” states the weather agency.

“By the time the air mass reaches Ontario, it’ll have warmed substantially, but on its path across Northern Canada, it’ll be the harbinger of some pretty hefty snow.”

The freezing temperatures come as a drastic change, given Ontario has experienced temperatures similar to those of Las Vegas over the past week.

However, this weekend, the air a few kilometres above the surface will be as cold as -13°C in Southern Ontario.

“Normally, at this time of year, this air remains above freezing there, but it’s also been way colder,” says The Weather Network.

Temperatures take a turn moving west across the country.

The Prairies will experience cooler temperatures, with most parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba clinging to single-digit temperatures.

Warmer temperatures will blanket parts of Alberta, as Calgary and Edmonton will see highs of 16°C.

Much of BC will enjoy the warmest weather this long weekend, as temperatures are expected to reach 22°C in Vancouver, accompanied by clear skies and sunshine.