Thailand introduces COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travellers

Heads up Canadians, if you’re planning on travelling to Thailand, international travellers are now expected to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before flying to the popular tourism destination, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced.

The new rules kick in Monday, January 9, in Thailand until January 31, 2023.

If you do not have a vaccine, travellers must provide a vaccine-exemption letter from a doctor.

“Travelers who are unable to present such documents will be subjected to COVID test at port of arrival,” the Thailand Embassy clarifies.

Airlines will be responsible for checking if passengers have the correct documents before they board their flight.

If a passenger exhibits COVID-19 symptoms during the trip, the CAAT recommends they are tested for infection when arriving at their destination.

CAAT has released a list of the type of vaccine and how many doses it requires.

The new entry requirements do not apply to Thai passport holders, passengers transiting through Thailand and children under 18 years old.

The embassy added is highly recommends travellers travel with travel insurance to Thailand.

Thailand last had vaccination requirements in October.