Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses physical and sexual abuse.

A Texas man who was reported missing eight years ago as a teenager has been home this whole time, according to local authorities.

Houston Police released details surrounding Rudolph “Rudy” Farias’ missing persons case during a press conference on Thursday.

Police said Farias, who is now 25, actually returned home on March 8, 2015, a day after he was reported missing.

News Conferences on HPD Dash Cameras and Update on Missing Persons Investigation https://t.co/xJbeVpREpq — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2023

Officers had interacted with Farias and his mother Janie Santana since then, but both misled police by providing fake names and birth dates.

The mom “continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing,” police stated.

Local activist and community leader Quanell X interviewed Farias alongside police.

He claims that Farias said his mom sexually and physically abused him and forced him to take hallucinogenic mushrooms while keeping him hidden in the house during the time she claimed he was missing.

The community leader also claims that the Texas man initially ran away in 2015, but returned home two days later.

Farias is currently back home with his mom, according to police.

There are no charges at this time for “making fictitious reports and failure to ID.”

“The investigation is active, and there are new leads coming in. We’ll continue to follow those leads,” stated police.