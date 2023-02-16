Tesla is recalling over 350,000 vehicles over self-driving software issues

Heads up, Tesla owners, the company has announced recalls impacting over 350,000 vehicles.

The issue revolves around Tesla’s Full-Self Driving (FSD) beta software, and only specific versions of the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are impacted.

Tesla reported the issue to the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which provided details of the exact problem.

Transport Canada informed Daily Hive that the issue impacts 20,667 Canadian vehicles and that owners will be notified by email. There will also be an over-the-air update available to correct the problem.

Exact models impacted include 2016-2023 Model S vehicles, 2017-2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD beta software or pending installation.

“The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as travelling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” reads the recall notice.

On top of those issues, the self-driving software might also “respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.”

According to the NHTSA, 362,758 vehicles are potentially affected by this recall.

This isn’t the first time that recalls have impacted Tesla.

In the fall of last year, over 1 million Tesla vehicles were involved in recalls concerning defective window software.