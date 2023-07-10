Want to work for Tesla? Here’s how Canadians can do it without a degree

Want to get paid to drive a Tesla? You’re in luck.

The electric vehicle company is hiring seasonal employees in Canada to test drive its cars this summer.

It currently has job openings for seasonal vehicle operators in Ontario and Quebec.

According to the description, the Tesla vehicle operator would be responsible for “capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of [its] vehicles’ performance.”

The position is temporary, expected to last only three months, with both day and night shifts available.

Here’s everything you should know about the job opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors)

What will you do as a Tesla vehicle operator?

The job description says you’ll be driving Tesla EVs in a designated area for data collection.

This includes starting and stopping recording devices and debugging minor equipment/software when needed.

You’ll also need to analyze and report data collected during your shift. This includes providing feedback and suggesting improvements, which will be submitted through daily drive reports.

What qualifications do you need to be a Tesla vehicle operator?

You don’t need a degree, but you will need a clean driving record.

New drivers are unfortunately out of the running as Tesla is looking for people with a “minimum [of] four years of licensed driving experience.”

Aside from your driving skills, you’ll also need excellent written and spoken English and know your way around MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel).

If you’ve used driver assistance systems before, that’s a big plus.

Last but certainly not least, you must be okay with a flexible schedule. Shifts can be during the day or at night, and weekend work could be included.

“Overtime is also typical for this position,” reads the job description.