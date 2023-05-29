Tesla is hiring for some electrifying jobs across Canada

Tesla Canada, one of the innovation leaders in the electric vehicle world, is hiring for quite a few jobs across the country, and some pay very well.

While many of the jobs being offered require a lot of experience in engineering or technology, some entry-level positions are also up for grabs in some Canadian cities.

All major Canadian cities have positions available, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

These are just a few of the roles being offered. While Tesla doesn’t list salary expectations, Glassdoor provides some ranges for most positions.

Tesla is hiring commercial field service electricians in nearly every major Canadian city, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver. Glassdoor estimates that the position pays in the range of $70,000 to $90,000 per year. Applicants require a valid electrician card with a Red Seal endorsement for this role.

If sales are your forte, the company has some sales and customer support or service roles in all Canadian cities. The average base pay for Tesla sales advisors is around $54,000 per year, but some advisors make up to $90,000, thanks to bonuses and additional compensation, according to Glassdoor.

Tesla is also hiring service technicians, of which the base pay is around $35 per hour. Applicants only need a high school diploma or associate degree, an automotive service technician licence, or the desire to become a technician apprentice through schooling.

There are even opportunities for students. Tesla is offering internships in some Canadian cities later this year, which are expected to start in August or September.

To see a full list of jobs being offered, click here.