"Secret's out!": Terry Fox foundation work with Canadian celebrity to make new shirt

Nikitha Martins
Feb 19 2023, 6:35 pm
Ahead of this year’s annual run, the Terry Fox Foundation is launching a limited-edition T-shirt after working with a Canadian favourite. 

Over the weekend, the foundation tweeted a photo of the Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds repping the new merch. 

On the front, the shirt reads, “Dear Terry” and short letters highlighting Fox’s impact on Canadian lives are printed on the back. 

Reynolds shared a tweet of his own, which read, “Happy to be involved with the #DearTerry initiative for Terry Fox Canada. I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. 

“Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death.”

To be the first to get the limited-edition shirt and register for the run, you can sign up on The Terry Fox Foundation website

The 2023 #TerryFoxRun shirts will be available on April 12 and all proceeds will go towards supporting cancer research. 

This year’s annual Terry Fox Run will take place on September 17 across Canada.

