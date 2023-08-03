Layoffs hit Telus employees across Canada

Telus employees are being hit with a new round of layoffs this summer, only a couple of months after the company did its last round of cuts in May.

Several employees across the country took to LinkedIn this week announcing they’d been impacted by the layoffs. Some served the company for more than a decade.

“While this unexpected change is undoubtedly challenging, I believe that every obstacle presents an opportunity for growth and transformation,” Calgary-based Matthew Pisko wrote, after working for Telus for nearly 18 years.

“I loved working alongside you to solve tough business problems and to bring new products and experiences to our customers,” Edmonton-based Tim Schneider wrote after a 12-year run with the company.

Pisko and Schneider wrote about their layoffs Wednesday. Cody Littlefied, based in Calgary, wrote that he was part of mass layoffs at Telus Digital within the last couple of weeks. Toronto-based Chantel Chyb and Montreal-based Emily MacLeod also posted that they were affected by the restructuring.

The latest layoffs are in addition to buyouts offered by Telus back in May.

The telecommunications company raked in $18.3 billion in revenue in 2022, of which approximately $6.6 billion was profit.

Daily Hive has reached out to Telus for more information about the latest round of cuts, but the company hasn’t yet replied.