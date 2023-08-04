Telus to lay off 6,000 employees globally

Telus has announced its plans to cut 6,000 jobs globally.

The telecom giant confirmed the layoffs in its 2023 second quarter report released Friday morning, saying it’s “in response to the current regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment.”

“Please know that these decisions were not made lightly; it is exceedingly difficult for our team, and for me personally, to implement a programme of this nature, given the impact on our fellow team members,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus in a statement. “We are working closely with all team members affected by these changes.”

The job cuts will affect approximately 4,000 positions at Telus and 2,000 positions at Telus international, according to the report.

Employees will be offered early retirement and voluntary departure packages.

Several employees across Canada have already been impacted by these job cuts.

This week, many took to LinkedIn to announce they had been laid off. Some served the company for more than a decade.

“While this unexpected change is undoubtedly challenging, I believe that every obstacle presents an opportunity for growth and transformation,” Calgary-based Matthew Pisko wrote, after working for Telus for nearly 18 years.

This comes only a couple of months after the company did its last round of cuts in May.

With files from Megan Devlin.